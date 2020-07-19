13 people shot near Peoria riverfront after a fight broke out in a crowd of nearly 200, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peoria authorities on Sunday said there were “multiple people firing weapons” into a crowd of nearly 200 gathered near the riverfront, leaving 13 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Seven women and six men, all adults, were shot. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to a statement from Peoria police.

Officers first were called to the area of Water and Hamilton streets about 4:45 a.m. for reports of a large fight among the nearly 200 people gathered there. It wasn’t immediately clear why they had gathered or what led to the fight, officials said.

Officers located two injured people at the scene. A man had been shot in the neck and a woman had been shot in the back. Each was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition, according to the statement.

Eleven other people suffering from gunshot wounds “to their extremities” were taken to various local hospitals by car, police said.

Investigators said they determined there was more than one shooter. No arrests have been made.

“This incident occurred as a result of a dispute among groups of people gathered at the riverfront,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Peoria police at 309-673-4521. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0