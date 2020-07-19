13 people shot on Peoria's Riverfront, police confirm

Prior to the shooting, a large fight broke out among the crowd of nearly 200 people, she said.

In the other matter, a man was shot in the face shortly after 9 p.m., Dotson said. He had been driven to an area hospital where police were notified of his arrival.

A crime scene, Dotson said, was developed in the 700 block of Hightower Street. The man's injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, she said.

The shootings add to a particular violent weekend in Peoria which saw two separate incidents that left one dead and two others injured.

In the first incident, 40-year-old Caleb McCracken was killed when he and another man were shot at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of West Seibold Street.

Then, about three hours later, the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system reported activity in the 2100 block of North Hampton Court, according to police.

There, they found a vehicle had crashed into a porch in the 2100 block of North North Street and a man had been taken by a personal vehicle to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was last listed in serious condition.

Police believe two people had been shooting at each other.