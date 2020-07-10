2 Decatur men face federal child pornography charges, officials say

SPRINGFIELD — A federal grand jury this week returned indictments charging two Decatur men with trafficking child pornography.
Christopher L. Bailey, 39, of Decatur is charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution. Tyler D. Jeffrey, 27, of Decatur is charged with transportation of child pornography.
Both are registered sex offenders and remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Services. They are scheduled for trial in September.
A possession of child pornography conviction carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in a prison and the penalty for transportation and distribution is five to 20 years in prison.
Bailey recently pleaded not guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to 11 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and two charges that, as a registered sex offender, he filed false information. Prosecutors allege he used social media accounts he had not revealed to police as part of the sexual offender reporting requirements.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Bailey was arrested June 2 after detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Google and the Snapchat photo-based instant message service.
In court documents, Decatur police Detective Todd Koester described Bailey's pornographic pictures as depicting girls as young as 4 or 7 performing sex acts and being raped by adults.
Jeffrey pleaded not guilty in April in circuit court to 14 charges of possessing and distributing child pornography involving children as young as 2. Jeffrey also denied four counts of failing to report annually as required by sex offender registration rules.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the charges said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified detectives in December that a person in the Decatur area was using Gmail and Facebook to "possess and distribute child pornography."
Facebook identified several user names and email addresses that police said they were able to trace directly to Jeffrey. Detective Ronald Borowczyk reviewed multiple files turned over by Facebook and found depictions of female children — estimated in age from 2 to 14 — engaged in sex acts with adult men or pictured in sexual poses.
