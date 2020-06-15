23 inmates and 4 staff positive for COVID-19 at East Moline Correctional Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The East Moline Correctional Center has 23 prisoners and four employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, one of the employees has recovered, but no prisoners have recovered at this time.

It is the second-highest number of coronavirus cases among correctional facilities in the state. Stateville Correctional Center, located near Chicago, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, showing 175 prisoners and 79 staff with the virus.

"COVID-19 is in the prison, and several offenders have tested positive," said Cody Dornes, an East Moline correctional officer and president of AFSCME Local 46.

The East Moline minimum-security facility houses male inmates and has a current population of 1,055 with an operational capacity of 1,383.

Dornes said the prison was not testing inmates unless they exhibited symptoms of coronavirus, including those sharing a cell with someone who tested positive. In other words, if a man in a four-man room tests positive, the others are not tested. If an inmate tests positive, he is moved into a quarantined unit. Dornes said the three staff members who had not yet recovered were self-isolating at home.