64-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound in Hammond; police seek public's help

HAMMOND — A 64-year-old man was found dead in a home in Hammond early Tuesday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.

The Piatt County Sheriff's Office and an officer from the Monticello Police Department responded to a 911 call from the home around 3:01 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck bearing Illinois registration 101 DN – B Truck plate that was reported stolen from the area.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's location is asked to call 911, but do not approach the vehicle.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Piatt County Coroner’s Office and the Piatt County States Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

