7 shot in four separate incidents overnight in Peoria

PEORIA -- Seven were shot, three critically, in four shooting incidents that occurred late Friday and early Saturday morning.

It wasn't clear if any of the incidents were linked to each other, said Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The mayhem began at 10:30 p.m. with a 20-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

Officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system that showed nine rounds were fired in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road. The woman was found and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injures.

Police believe a man shot at a car and then fled that area on foot. No arrests have been made in that case.

A few hours later, at 2:35 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of West Montana Street on a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder and leg.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Dotson said. Officers believe he was shot in the 2700 block of West Trewyn Avenue.