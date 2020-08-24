Additional charges still pending against former Illinois lawmaker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – Federal prosecutors said Monday they still expect to file additional charges against former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, and a judge scheduled a hearing in 60 days so that Arroyo’s defense attorney has time to review “voluminous” information in the case.

During a brief status hearing that was conducted by telephone Monday, U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger scheduled the next hearing for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Arroyo did not take part in Monday’s hearing. He was represented by his defense attorney, Michael Gillespie.

“We do still have that expectation,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Stetler said during the hearing. “That's (been) communicated with Mr. Gillespie on other issues as well. My understanding is that he's still working his way through some voluminous discovery. The government has also agreed to provide some supplemental discovery to the defense.”

Prosecutors first indicated in June that additional, related charges could be forthcoming.