After pressure to clear languishing DNA evidence like rape kits, Illinois reduces backlog by 31%

A robot used at the three largest labs, which are in Chicago, Joliet and Springfield, now assists by extracting DNA. Forensic scientists still do the work of finding, for example, a bloodstain, but the robot can extract DNA from it. Scientists then evaluate the data.

“This is more of a tool that helps work more samples, because a forensic scientist only has so many hands,” Danosky said.

COVID-19 has shifted some of their schedules, she said, and some employees now work remotely. But forensic scientists are coming in and working socially distant from each other to process evidence.

Throughout the past few years, state Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, has convened hearings on the backlog, urging officials to clear it and inviting families to speak about lingering grief as they wait. Van Pelt noted “great progress” but said the decrease must continue.

“Every kit unsolved represents one family awaiting justice,” she said.

For decades, Illinois has had a large backlog of cases awaiting analysis. Prosecutors say such delays add trauma as victims wait for justice. This can also imperil prosecutions as memories fade or people simply want to move on. As the Illinois State Police noted in a report relaying statistics, it also means criminals remain on the street.