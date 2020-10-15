After state challenges lawsuit, winning pot applicants say license do-over process moving too fast

Last month, the state named 21 finalists who got perfect scores on their applications and qualified for a tiebreaking lottery to win 75 new licenses to open recreational pot shops. Many of the finalists have qualified for multiple applications in various regions of the state.

That left most of the more than 900 applicants out of luck. Several companies filed suit to challenge the process, alleging the state gave different scores for identical information in different applications and failed to send out required notices alerting applicants to deficiencies they should correct in their applications.

In response, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that regulators would send out new deficiency notices, so applicants could correct their applications and get rescored, to see if they would qualify for the lottery.

By state law, the licenses were to be awarded by May 1, but Pritzker has indefinitely delayed the awarding of licenses, first due to the ongoing pandemic, then due to required rule changes and now due to the controversy over scoring.

Earlier this month, three companies who were named as successful finalists for the lottery filed suit, seeking a court order to stop the do-over and go ahead with the lottery. It’s not known when the court may rule.