After state challenges lawsuit, winning pot applicants say license do-over process moving too fast

Applicants who won a chance to receive a license to sell recreational marijuana in Illinois said Wednesday the state is trying to rush an illegal do-over of the cannabis licensing process before they can be heard in court.
State officials on Tuesday had asked the Illinois Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit applicants filed challenging the licensing process.
The arguments made this week came in legal briefings filed to the Supreme Court in connection to that suit, which was filed earlier this month by three of the winning license applicants. The applicants argued it would violate the state law that legalized marijuana to give losing applicants a second chance to qualify for a tiebreaking lottery.
But the Illinois attorney general’s office argued that rather than going straight to the Supreme Court for an immediate ruling, any challenges could be addressed by lawsuits in the circuit court.
“Nothing about this case justifies the unusual measure of allowing the filing of an original action in this (Supreme) Court,” the attorney’s general office wrote.
The state also said they have yet to send out new notices to applicants to resubmit application information, have yet to rescore applications and may again extend the time to award licenses beyond the current deadline of this Saturday.
Last month, the state named 21 finalists who got perfect scores on their applications and qualified for a tiebreaking lottery to win 75 new licenses to open recreational pot shops. Many of the finalists have qualified for multiple applications in various regions of the state.
That left most of the more than 900 applicants out of luck. Several companies filed suit to challenge the process, alleging the state gave different scores for identical information in different applications and failed to send out required notices alerting applicants to deficiencies they should correct in their applications.
In response, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that regulators would send out new deficiency notices, so applicants could correct their applications and get rescored, to see if they would qualify for the lottery.
By state law, the licenses were to be awarded by May 1, but Pritzker has indefinitely delayed the awarding of licenses, first due to the ongoing pandemic, then due to required rule changes and now due to the controversy over scoring.
Earlier this month, three companies who were named as successful finalists for the lottery filed suit, seeking a court order to stop the do-over and go ahead with the lottery. It’s not known when the court may rule.
If the state goes ahead with its flawed do-over, the lottery finalists argued in their legal response, the entire licensing process will have to be redone.
The state already has a mechanism to correct any problems with the first round of licenses, they said, by making changes and allowing people to reapply in later rounds of applications.
Both sides agree the dispute affects the rights of many applicants, considering that more than 900 applicants applied.
One of the plaintiffs, David Scott, co-owner of Vertical Management, LLC, said the licensing delay is costing him thousands of dollars in real estate and legal costs. After being paralyzed in a shooting years ago, he said, he recently developed shingles, he believes partly from the stress of the licensing situation.
“To win, then lose?” he said. “C’mon, not only in my opinion is the governor violating the law, but this is morally wrong.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture also has indefinitely delayed awarding licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters, spokeswoman Krista Lisser wrote in response to questions by the Tribune.
“The Department remains committed to ensuring that scoring of applications is conducted in a fair and equitable manner and is currently in the final stages of completing the scoring process in accordance with the Act and rules,” she wrote. “We will announce the date licenses will be awarded in the near future.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.