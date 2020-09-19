AJ Freund murder: Andrew Freund Sr. pleads guilty to charges in connection to his son’s death, gets 30 years in prison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund on Friday pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the Crystal Lake boy’s death and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake., whose son’s body was found in a shallow grave in April 2019, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.

He was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated battery of a child, 14 years for involuntary manslaughter and five years for concealment of a homicide.

Judge Robert Wilbrandt said the charges will be served consecutively, “for the protection of the public.”

As part of a plea agreement, Freund must also cooperate in an investigation into the Department of Children and Family Services. Two agency workers face charges in connection to AJ’s death.

Freund must serve at least a minimum of 18 years in prison, 30 years if the sentences handed down Friday are served in full. After his release from prison, Freund will also be required to spend time under supervised released and will be listed on the state’s registry for violent offenders against youths.

Under the plea deal, Freund will get credit for time already served since he was taken into custody on April 26, 2019.