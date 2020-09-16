AJ Freund’s father may plead guilty Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund may plead guilty Friday in connection with his son’s death.

An attorney for Andrew Freund, 61, said a plea deal could come Friday in the death of AJ, who was beaten to death last year and buried in a remote area in Woodstock.

At a brief status hearing Wednesday in McHenry County court, Freund stood wearing orange jail clothes and a white mask because of coronavirus precautions, according to a pool report from the Northwest Herald.

His attorney Henry “Hank” Sugden said he had a few more details to iron out on the deal with prosecutors.

Judge Robert Wilbrandt asked prosecutors if that was true, and Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese confirmed that negotiations were underway.

Wilbrandt set a hearing for a negotiated plea at 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pool report.

Freund is charged with multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery to a child, aggravated domestic battery, concealment of a homicide, failure to report a child’s death, obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and unlawful restraint.