AJ Freund’s mother faces up to 60 years in prison at sentencing for murder of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy

The night that 5-year-old AJ Freund was reported missing, police said, they noticed that the door to his room locked from the outside with a sliding chain. The windows were screwed shut. Inside the room were mouse droppings.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, claimed she put her son to bed the night before, and the next morning he was gone.

She had actually beaten AJ to death days earlier, prosecutors said. His body was discovered wrapped in plastic and buried in a remote area 7 miles away from his home in Crystal Lake.

Faced with extensive evidence against her, Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December, after eight months of denial. After once pleading for the public to help find the son she had killed, Cunningham will submit her fate to a judge Thursday.

Prosecutors will seek the maximum available sentence of 60 years in prison. While Illinois no longer allows the death penalty, a 60-year sentence served at 100% likely would amount to life in prison for the 37-year-old Cunningham.