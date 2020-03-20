Are Illinois prisons equipped to handle the COVID-19 pandemic?

For its part, IDOC said in a statement that it has taken numerous steps to protect prisoners and staff during this crisis. All visits were temporarily suspended as of March 14. To encourage prisoners to stay in touch with family and friends, they have expanded opportunities for video and phone calls, and are encouraging families to write to incarcerated loved ones as much as possible. Attorneys are still being allowed into the facilities, but must be screened upon arrival. Further, IDOC said it is making hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap and cleaning supplies available to all staff and prisoners. Supply levels are being closely monitored and IDOC said it remains in close contact with vendors. Further, all staff must have their temperature checked before they can enter, and all new individuals reporting to the prison for intake are being screened by medical personnel and quarantined for 96 hours.