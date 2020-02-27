Aurora police chief reacts to Milwaukee shooting that was similar to Henry Pratt warehouse shooting

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman reacted Thursday to the workplace shooting in Milwaukee this week that was all too similar to what hit Aurora last year.

In both shootings, disgruntled employees killed five people inside their workplace. In Aurora, the shooter on Feb. 15, 2019, opened fire during a termination meeting inside the Henry Pratt Co. before wounding another employee and injuring five Aurora police officers. The shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

In Milwaukee, a 15-year employee at the historic Milwaukee Molson Coors brewery complex gunned down five employees before turning the gun on himself on Wednesday.

Ziman wrote in a Facebook post that when the news broke, she felt a pit in her stomach.

"That feeling has become familiar to me because I experienced it when I heard the mass shooting call go out in my own city just over a year ago and I continue to feel it for every similar act of violence," Ziman said.

She sent her condolences out to the families and friends of the five victims in Milwaukee who were "senselessly gunned down in a place they should have been safe."

"Like the five killed in our city, these human beings simply went to work and never made it home," Ziman wrote.