Background report set for man who claimed to be missing Illinois boy

CINCINNATI — A federal background report is due March 25 for an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft for claiming to be a child who disappeared at age 6.

A federal judge Wednesday told 24-year-old Brian Michael Rini of Medina his sentence will be two years behind bars, minus the nine months he has already served. He was arrested last April after his story unraveled quickly.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett ordered a presentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office before the official sentencing. The report likely will include information about Rini's mental and physical health and other pending legal matters he faces that will help determine his placement.

Prosecutors dropped charges of lying to FBI agents. Rini could have faced up to eight years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Rini signed a court document admitting that he said he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011. He told authorities he had just escaped captors who sexually abused him for years.