Chicago adds Kentucky to city’s travel quarantine order; removes California, Puerto Rico

The city of Chicago added Kentucky to its mandatory quarantine order and removed California and Puerto Rico, officials announced Tuesday.
The new addition will be effective Friday, when the list will cover 21 states, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health press release. The removal of the two states applies immediately.
The city adds a state to its quarantine list if the state averages more than 15 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. People who have spent more than 24 hours in the high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Chicago.
In addition, five states on the list have dipped below the 15 cases threshold and will be removed from the list next week if they remain under the requirement. They are Idaho, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and Hawaii.
The states as of Friday will be Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina,North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.
Last week Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, said Indiana crossed the threshold and could be added soon, but as of Tuesday the neighboring state’s numbers had slid back and it was not on the quarantine list.
Hawaii, Nebraska and North Carolina were added to the order last week.
Lightfoot’s self-quarantine requirement was implemented during the Fourth of July weekend. Though the order is generally not being enforced aside from signs and billboards telling people that they must self-quarantine, violators are subject to fines of $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.
Exceptions to the self-quarantine order include essential workers, those traveling for medical treatment and those for whom “self-quarantine is not possible, practicable or advisable.” The order also does not apply to people who are at the airport for a connecting flight or are driving through the city on their way elsewhere.
