Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to issue speed camera tickets for cars 6 mph over the limit

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who campaigned on a pledge to end Chicago's "addiction" to fines and fees, is counting on a big increase in city collections from speeding tickets and other violations to balance her 2021 budget.

And she wants part of the boost to the bottom line to come from speed cameras across Chicago issuing speeding tickets to drivers caught going as little as 6 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Under the mayor's proposal, as part of her 2021 budget package, anyone caught by a camera driving from 6 to 9 mph above would get a warning. Getting caught on camera a second time would prompt a $35 ticket in the mail.

Currently, only those caught driving 10 mph above the limit get the $35 tickets. Tickets of $100 are issued to drivers caught speeding by 11 mph or more above the posted limit. The city has the authority to issue the tickets at lower speeds, but has never used it.

Mari Castaldi, the director of policy and advocacy at the Chicago Jobs Council, which has helped push fines and fees reform, blasted Lightfoot's proposal.