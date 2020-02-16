3 Chicago men charged after robbery at Joliet cellphone store where customers were tied up

JOLIET — Three men from Chicago were charged in connection with a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Joliet on Saturday afternoon. Two of the suspects took several iPhones and iPads and cash from the register and tied up everyone in the store, Joliet police said Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of West Jefferson about 1 p.m., police said. Two of the suspects left the store and took off in an awaiting vehicle. No one inside the store was injured.

Officers located the vehicle and tried to stop it near Bronk Road and Theodore Street. The driver of the vehicle refused to pull over and instead increased speed. Officers followed the car but eventually lost sight of it after it got on Interstate 55. A description of the vehicle was given to local law enforcement agencies, and a Will County sheriff's deputy located the vehicle in Lockport.

One of the suspects, Tobert G. Walls, 44, took off running before being taken into custody, police said. During the foot chase, the vehicle took off again but crashed into a snowbank in Lemont, where police soon located it.