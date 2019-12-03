Chicago police blame Facebook for illegal gun, drug sales

“Illicit drug and firearms sales have no place on our platform,” Pollack said. “We remove content and accounts that violate our policy and catch over 97% of drug sale content and over 93% of the firearms sales content we remove before it is reported to us.”

The company’s instructions for law enforcement say a subpoena is required to share a subscriber’s records including name, email addresses and location information on recent log-ins; disclosing contents of an account requires a federal or state search warrant. The site also says all Facebook users must use “the name they go by in everyday life,” and fake accounts will be penalized.

Facebook says it uses detection technology to find content that violates its policies banning the sale of drugs or firearms, including posts in private groups.

Chicago police leaders have blasted Facebook after previous investigations of illegal guns and drug sales on the site. In 2017, then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the company was failing to cooperate with police cracking down on the activity.