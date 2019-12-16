Chicago police: Woman shot while asleep in her home

CHICAGO — A woman was shot early Sunday as she lay asleep in her second-floor bedroom, authorities said.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting that happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 62nd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to an online notification. It wasn't clear if the woman was in bed at the time but officials said she had been sleeping when she was shot.

According to the notification, a 23-year-old woman was among six residents in the single-family residence at the time. None of the five other people were injured, it said.

The 23-year-old was struck in her right ankle and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was treated for the gunshot wound and her condition was stabilized, officials said.