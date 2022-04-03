Collinsville man dead after chase, shooting in Christian County; wanted for killing 2 in Madison County

PANA — A man wanted for a double homicide in Collinsville has died after leading multiple police agencies on a chase Saturday afternoon that ended with a shooting on U.S. 51 in Christian County.

In a press conference early Sunday evening, Maj. Jeff Connor, chief deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said a 911 call was received at 10:26 a.m. Saturday by the Collinsville Police Department and routed to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. During the call, a female could be heard screaming in the background, followed by the sound of gunshots, Connor said.

Because sheriff's deputies were already on the scene of another unrelated incident, the Collinsville Police Department was first to arrive on the scene, where they found two deceased females outside of a home at 1075 McDonough Lake Road in unincorporated Collinsville, Connor said.

The women have been identified as Jamie L. Joiner, 30, who lived at the residence, and her sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, who had flown in the day before from California, according to Connor. Both were found with gunshot wounds to the head and neck areas, he said. A family dog had also been shot and was found deceased.

The man suspected in the shooting was identified as Adam Cobb, 32, also of the residence on McDonough Lake Road, Connor said.

During the news conference, Connor said Jamie Joiner and Adam Cobb were going through a separation, and Jessica Joiner had come to help her sister move out of the residence. A U-Haul arrived at the residence and a disturbance ensued, in which Cobb shot both women and the dog, then fled the scene, Connor said.

At about 11:14 a.m. Saturday, the Illinois State Police Collinsville Communications Center sent information via the ISP Emergency Radio Network about a subject, now identified as Adam Cobb, wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for the double homicide in Collinsville, according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., local law enforcement spotted Cobb's vehicle heading north on Route 127 near Hillsboro in Montgomery County, ISP stated. A pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop, and they were later joined by ISP troopers. The pursuit continued on Illinois 16, passing through Nokomis and into Christian County, which is when the Christian County Sheriff's Office also assisted in attempting to pull Cobb over, Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said. The pursuit continued north onto U.S. 51.

At about 1:53 p.m., Cobb's vehicle became partially disabled and came to a stop on U.S. 51 just north of Pana, the ISP release stated. Cobb exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm in the direction of an ISP trooper, the news release continued. The ISP trooper discharged their duty weapon in the direction of the suspect.

Kettelkamp confirmed the subject was shot and apprehended before being airlifted to a Springfield-area hospital. ISP said Saturday night that the subject was being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. Cobb was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Connor said.

No officers or other individuals were injured in the Christian County incident, Kettelkamp said.

"I believe that law enforcement conducted themselves in a professional manner and did the right thing," he said.

Connor said Madison County will continue to investigate the case, but he added that there were no witnesses to the double homicide, which occurred in a rural area, and that all parties involved in Saturday's incident in Collinsville are now deceased.

"This is just a tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Joiner family, and also to the Cobb family," Connor said during the press conference. "Several families' lives have been turned upside down because of these events."

Special agents of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation continue to investigate the shooting in Christian County, while the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the double homicide in the Collinsville area.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

