Column: Congressman Rodney Davis sticks with Trump in hot 13th race

"You get to Monday-morning quarterback when things like that are used, but no one should ever be trained to utilize a knee on the throat of anyone for nine minutes, let alone nine seconds," he said, referring to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer kept a knee on his neck. He referred to Floyd's killing as murder, and said Illinois police get extra training on de-escalation of tensions and social justice issues.

Trump also has come under attack recently by people including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for accompanying the president to a recent photo opportunity at a Washington church near the White House after demonstrators had been cleared from the area. The Trump administration has tried to stop distribution of "The Room Where it Happened," the new book by John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, who says Trump, is "erratic," "impulsive" and "stunningly uninformed," according to a New York Times look at the contents. Bolton also said in the book: "I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn't driven by re-election calculations."

Asked whether such criticism gives him pause about supporting the president, Davis indicated it does not.