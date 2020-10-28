Convicted killer of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer sentenced to life in prison

The daytime slaying of a ranking police leader while on duty in the middle of the Loop had stunned Chicago.

Throughout the case, Legghette’s defense maintained that he fired in self-defense, since he did not know Bauer was a police officer. Legghette himself was expected to testify in support of that theory —but at the last minute, declined to take the stand.

It took a jury took less than three hours to convict him.

Legghette did speak at his sentencing hearing Wednesday, accusing police and prosecutors of framing him, saying that one of the officers who responded to the scene also fired shots down the stairwell that killed Bauer. No evidence of that has ever been presented, however.

“Paul Bauer’s death actually was reckless and egregious when he chose to break protocol and use excessive force,” Legghette said.

Prosecutors argued Legghette’s sentence of life in prison was mandatory. He was a “human crime wave” that day, they said, with illegal body armor, a gun with an extended clip and an ice pick-type weapon. He also was carrying drugs, they said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0