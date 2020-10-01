Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won’t debate GOP opponent anymore, citing ‘Trump-like name calling and fear mongering’

“This campaign is one of the most important and high-profile races in the state,” O’Brien wrote in a statement. “It is my belief that voters deserve to know the substantial differences between the candidates. I am ready and eager to debate Ms. Foxx on the record. After last night’s chaotic presidential debate, the voters of Cook County want and deserve nothing less than a real debate on the issues.”

When asked about the accusation of Trump-style debate tactics, O’Brien spokesman Brad Goodman said, “Ms. Foxx doesn’t want to debate Judge O’Brien because he has successfully and publicly exposed her failures when it comes to prosecuting violent crime and her role in the Jussie Smollett case.”

The debate, scheduled for mid-October and hosted by ABC-7 and other groups, was called off Tuesday afternoon, according to an email obtained by the Tribune.

“I wanted to circle back and let you know that State’s Attorney Foxx has declined our invitation to debate, so we will not be producing a debate,” an ABC news director wrote. “That said, we would like to feature the race in our Sunday morning interview segments. In those, the candidates are interviewed separately.”

Goodman said another debate was scheduled with WTTW on Oct. 26, to which O’Brien accepted.

A producer at WTTW said the Foxx campaign has not responded to emails asking whether she would attend.

