Court hearing Friday is latest round in battle over legality of Illinois stay-at-home order

For claims that the order interferes with individual rights, such as the right to freedom of religion, Schwinn said the courts will weigh whether the order matches the needs of the emergency. The fact that the order has a foreseeable end May 30 with a phased reopening may operate in Pritzker’s favor.

Judges may also find a middle ground, for instance, allowing churches to reopen while taking precautions such as making worshippers wear masks and stay separated.

“By and large,” Schwinn said, “the courts will tolerate a mild intrusion on rights in the name of the greater good.”

It remains early in the legal process, and appellate courts will ultimately decide such cases, said Jason Mazzone, professor of law at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

They will likely delay any lower court rulings that invalidate the law and will be “very reluctant” to significantly disrupt the order.

“Most lawsuits, particularly those making a wholesale attack on public health measures, are going to fail,” Mazzone wrote in an email. “The lawsuits that do ultimately succeed will likely involve plaintiffs presenting exceptional circumstances and asking for a narrow and individualized exemption from the rules.”