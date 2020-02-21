Decatur, municipalities may have to cover more police training costs after drop in state funding

DECATUR — Law enforcement agencies have been hit with a surprise drop in state funding for officer training. Legislation in Springfield may help back-fill the loss.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board has about $5 million less because of a change in a state law about how money is allocated. The board is funded by traffic fines.

The result is that agencies aren’t getting reimbursed for the training.

Jim Kaitschuk, executive director for the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, said the board used to pay for academy tuition and departments would cover salaries and equipment.

"As of the first of the year, that has changed, and the municipalities have to pay for everything, but also their training, with the hope that they would receive some reimbursement at a later date, assuming there is enough money to go around," Kaitschuk said.

Kaitschuk said that since 2012, municipalities were reimbursed for 50% of the costs of police recruit training. But as of Jan. 1, it is unclear whether they would receive any reimbursement at all.