Decatur, municipalities may have to cover more police training costs after drop in state funding

DECATUR — Law enforcement agencies have been hit with a surprise drop in state funding for officer training. Legislation in Springfield may help back-fill the loss.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board has about $5 million less because of a change in a state law about how money is allocated. The board is funded by traffic fines.
The result is that agencies aren’t getting reimbursed for the training.
Jim Kaitschuk, executive director for the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, said the board used to pay for academy tuition and departments would cover salaries and equipment.
"As of the first of the year, that has changed, and the municipalities have to pay for everything, but also their training, with the hope that they would receive some reimbursement at a later date, assuming there is enough money to go around," Kaitschuk said.
Kaitschuk said that since 2012, municipalities were reimbursed for 50% of the costs of police recruit training. But as of Jan. 1, it is unclear whether they would receive any reimbursement at all.
Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton in a City Council memo wrote: "In the past, the cost of police officer training was paid directly by the State of Illinois. Without warning, the state discontinued funding, so staff was not able to anticipate this added cost in the FY 2020 budget."
The city recently hired nine new police officers who have to go through the training academy, said Chief Jim Getz.
The City Council on Monday will consider a resolution to cover $56,736 for that. The cost for tuition, including room, board and training, for each new police officer is $6,274. The cost of electives for new officers is $30. Academy uniforms cost $2,727.
You have free articles remaining.
"We are asking our officers to do more and more every year," Getz said. "There are training mandates for officers required by the state, so we need these funds."
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said not having enough funds for the training directly impacts the community.
"Part of the training involves cultural diversity education, which is especially important for officers who did not grow up in the area they serve," Brown said. "That training makes a huge difference when it comes to law enforcement relationships with communities."
The Sheriffs' Association and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police have requested the General Assembly provide additional funding to offset the loss. They point to a decrease in traffic citations because of a law last year that lets judges waive traffic fines in court.
State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, introduced a bill that would help gain $5 million for police training.
"Less money is going into the fund that the training board draws its operations out of, so this is a revenue problem," Manar said. "The governor is proposing the same thing."
Getz said an appropriation hearing is to be held Wednesday to discuss Manar's bill.
Kaitschuk said he hopes there will be change, because he knows some departments have had to cancel training classes due to the shortfall.
"Police officers are now up against a wall when it comes to training," he said. "This needs to be fixed."
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro