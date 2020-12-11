Did COVID-19 compromise grand jury proceedings in ComEd bribery scheme? Defense attorneys want data

Lawyers for four people indicted in an alleged bribery scheme by Commonwealth Edison to influence powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a court filing Friday they have serious concerns that COVID-19 may have led to a grand jury that was not “representative of the community” as required by law.

A motion jointly filed by attorneys for the four defendants asked for information and data from the U.S. District Court clerk on how grand juries have been run during the pandemic, which led to a virtual shutdown of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in the spring and continues to disrupt how juries and grand juries have been convened.

Among the information requested in the seven-page motion was demographic information about the makeup of recent federal grand juries and any excuses potential jurors used to get out of service, as well as any written policies the court has used to constitute a jury.

“Defendants require such information to determine whether their constitutional and statutory right to a grand jury drawn from a fair cross section of the community has been violated,” the motion stated.