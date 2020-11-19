Dozens file federal suit alleging Chicago police abuse at this year’s protests over the death of George Floyd

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown, also named as a defendant in the case, has said “agitators” in peaceful demonstrations since late May have caused many of his officers to get hurt.

The protest-related complaints began to roll in four days after Floyd’s May 25 death, which sparked outrage throughout the country, led to widespread protests and unrest, and sparked a renewed national conversation about U.S. law enforcement’s treatment of Black Americans.

Tension between Chicago police officers and protesters, including Tendaji and Perez, were heightened in Hyde Park on May 31, the same day widespread looting and gun violence rocked the city and a day after a peaceful demonstration downtown had given way to rioting.

In the lawsuit, Tendaji contends she was near 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue when she said she saw an officer brandishing a rifle, something she told the Tribune wasn’t necessary. When she saw people getting detained by police, she said she wanted to try to find out who they were to help find lawyers for them.

Perez alleged in the lawsuit he was beaten at different times by officers at the protest, including when he tried to get in between the cops and another person he knew from the crowd.