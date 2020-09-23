‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ charged with aggravated animal cruelty

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago man known as the Dreadhead Cowboy has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after galloping down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday afternoon.

Adam Hollingsworth, 33, was charged with one felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. Hollingsworth’s Cook County bond hearing is set for Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, Hollingsworth was stopped by state troopers at 95th Street after he rode his brown and white horse about 7 miles on the expressway, escorted by several supporters on motorcycles and jamming rush hour traffic. “I shut down the Dan Ryan, Kids’ Lives Matter,” he said on Facebook Live.

By Monday night, Hollingsworth was placed under arrest. State police said his horse was taken to an animal shelter because it was bleeding from the left hoof, had an injury on the right hoof and sores on its right side from the saddle.

State police and Chicago police had met with Hollingsworth earlier this month about a potential protest on the expressway, according to state police. His request was denied because officials believed it would dangerous as well as illegal, state police said.