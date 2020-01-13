Employee at East St. Louis elementary school charged with choking an 8-year-old

ST. LOUIS -- An employee at an East St. Louis elementary school has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the beating of a child at the school.
Teriona Y. Ford, 24, of Belleville, was charged in St. Clair County Court on Jan. 2. She is a personal care aide at Katie Harper-Wright Elementary School, said District 189 spokeswoman Sydney Stigge-Kaufman.
The alleged assault occurred on Dec. 2, the charging documents against Ford state. She is accused of grabbing an 8-year-old boy by the throat and of throwing him against a desk.
Ford was arrested on Dec. 30.
Stigge-Kaufman could not confirm whether or not the boy was a student at the school or if Ford has been disciplined because it is a personnel matter. She did say, however, that a district investigation is ongoing.
"The district always has a practice of thorough investigations when there's allegations of inappropriate conduct," Stigge-Kaufman said Monday. "Keeping students safe is the No. 1 priority."