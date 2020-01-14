Ex-priest in Metro East gets 9-year prison sentence for child pornography

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A former southern Illinois priest who pleaded guilty last year to distributing child pornography and processing methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.

Gerald Hechenberger formerly pastored Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah. He was arrested at the church in January 2018 after police received a tip from the organization Internet Crimes Against Children. Investigators seized electronic devices and found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and several images and videos of child pornography in the priest’s possession.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors say none of the children depicted in the pornography were southern Illinois residents.

During his sentencing hearing, Hechenberger said he was sorry for his conduct, saying he has ``never been abusive or inappropriate to anyone of any age.” He said his behavior was a result of a ``perfect storm” of mental health issues, drug use, hyper-sexual thoughts and grief after the 2014 death of his father.