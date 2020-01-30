Facebook reached a $550 million privacy settlement with Illinois. It could mean this much money for each user.

“We are expecting a record number of claims to be filed,” Edelson said. “But even with that, we think that the class members are going to get a good amount of money.”

Edelson declined to speculate on how much money would be issued to each person, saying the final payout will depend on how many users make claims. But with millions of Facebook users in Illinois impacted, each individual could receive a payout of a couple of hundred dollars.

In 2018, a judge defined the class as Facebook users in Illinois from whom the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company created a stored face template after June 7, 2011, the date Facebook said its tag suggestion feature was available in most countries.

The feature uses facial recognition software to match users’ new photos with other photos they’re tagged in. It groups similar photos together and suggests the names of friends in the photos.

Facebook had argued that its collection of biometric information did not harm individuals, and that they do not have grounds to sue under Illinois’ biometrics law.

“We decided to pursue a settlement as it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to move past this matter," Facebook spokesman Dina El-Kassaby said in a statement.