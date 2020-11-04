Failed 3rd District retention is first ever in state Supreme Court’s history

The constitution states that the “person appointed to fill a vacancy 60 or more days prior to the next primary election to nominate Judges shall serve until the vacancy is filled for a term at the next general or judicial election.”

Both Kilbride and Justice Lloyd Karmeier, who is retiring, have terms that end on Dec. 6.

If the court meets to appoint a justice before then, the two outgoing justices could be involved in selecting the temporary successor, said Ann Lousin, a constitutional law professor at the University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School.

“If [Kilbride] does sit in on the meeting, he would have a say in his successor,” Lousin said. “He would be one vote out of seven.”

Kilbride’s retention race has already exceeded the previous record for spending in an Illinois Supreme Court retention race, and it could be the most expensive race in the court’s history.

The seven justices on the Illinois Supreme Court are elected from five judicial districts. The 1st Judicial District, which encompasses Cook County, contains three justices – Anne Burke, Mary Jane Theis and P. Scott Neville, who are also Democrats. Neville was also elected to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, but he ran unopposed.