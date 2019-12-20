Federal judge orders sweeping reforms of treatment of transgender inmates in all Illinois prisons

A “transgender committee” within the corrections department is no longer permitted to make decisions about medical treatment of gender dysphoria; instead, corrections officials have to ensure those determinations are made by qualified medical professionals, court documents say. The department must also stop its practice of “denying and delaying” appropriate hormone therapy, according to the order.

In the lawsuit, five transgender women claimed inappropriate treatment while housed in multiple Illinois prisons, often describing severe mental health issues stemming from untreated gender dysphoria. Plaintiff Janiah Monroe, who identified as female since she was a child growing up on Chicago’s South Side, waited roughly three years for hormone treatment during incarceration, and it was only provided after several self-castration and suicide attempts, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs were also represented by attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, King & Spalding LLP and Kennedy Hunt, PC.

The court-ordered reforms in Illinois come as the nation struggles with transgender rights in prisons, jails and other detention facilities.

