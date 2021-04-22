Feds arrest 10 men suspected in Southern Illinois child sex crimes

CARBONDALE — In a month's time, federal authorities have arrested 10 suspects for child sex crimes, in which many are accused of trying to rape minors.

Nine men were arrested for various child sex crimes relating to the trafficking or solicitation of persons under the age of 18, according to federal court documents from Illinois' Southern District.

All nine were apprehended in Massac County. One man was arrested for sending child pornography to an agent in Williamson County.

When asked about the recent surge in child abuse arrests, Nathan Stump, a spokesperson for the Southern District, would not comment on specific investigations but said that crimes against children are a priority of the office.

Stump said recent changes in staffing have made this effort more robust.

"There is no special grant funding involved in our child sex-related prosecutions, but some recent staffing changes have afforded us more investigative and prosecutorial resources to devote to these operations than we might otherwise have had in the past," Stump wrote in an email to The Southern Wednesday.

Ages and addresses for the suspects were not available in court records.