Feds charge 3 men, including two former White Sox staffers, in online ticket scam that caused team to lose $1 million

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

Back in late December 2018, Lee had gotten in the feds’ crosshairs when White Sox officials spotted the mind-boggling number of tickets he was selling and realized something was amiss.

According to the affidavit, the White Sox analytics team first noticed the strange anomaly in data shared between StubHub and the team through a partnership with Major League Baseball.

The number of tickets sold by Lee through StubHub stood out because it was thousands of times greater than anyone else on the site, according to the affidavit. In 2018 alone, for example, he sold at least 11,000 White Sox tickets on the site -- 10,871 more than his closest competitor, the document said.

But it wasn’t only the massive volume of tickets that alerted the White Sox front office -- nearly all the tickets Lee sold involved complimentary “ticket vouchers’’ given by the team to friends and family of the players, youth groups and commercial sponsors, the records show.

Seeing the irregularity caused a senior team vice president to suspect Lee was getting inside help so the vice president contacted the FBI.