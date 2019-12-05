Feds charge R. Kelly with bribing official in Illinois to marry 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994

Kelly is in federal custody awaiting trial on the New York charges as well as a separate indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Chicago.

The 13-count indictment in Chicago charged Kelly with allegedly conspiring with two former employees to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.

In addition, Kelly was charged in Cook County criminal court in February with four separate indictments accusing him of sexual misconduct over more than a decade. Three of the four alleged victims were underage at the time.

If convicted in all jurisdictions he could potentially face the rest of his life in prison.

Aaliyah met Kelly when she was just 12; as his protegee she went on to become a teenage R&B star, according to the Washington Post. Her smash-hit May 1994 debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number,” was produced and written by Kelly. The nature of their relationship -- and Aaliyah’s real age -- was the subject of much public speculation at the time.

Their secret marriage collapsed after Aaliyah’s parents found out and insisted on an annulment, according to the Post. Aaliyah left Kelly’s record label later that year. She died in a plane crash in 2001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0