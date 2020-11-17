Feds: Ex-escort sentenced in $6 million fraud illegally obtained pandemic-relief loan while awaiting prison

Lundberg and her onetime boyfriend, Scott Kennedy, a former Buffalo Grove executive, were charged in 2017 in the credit card scam, the details of which the Tribune has previously reported.

In November 2015, Kennedy gave Lundberg access to a company credit card, authorities said. In less than two years, the pair racked up $5.8 million in charges to the France-based drug delivery firm Nemera, where Kennedy was a top financial official.

Much of the spending came after Lundberg moved in 2016 with her children and pets to San Diego. The company unwittingly footed her $12,000-a-month rent for a mansion, according to evidence presented at trial.

While in California, Lundberg spent about $585,000 in a failed attempt to open a medical spa, called the Royalty Room. Additional expenses included two Rolex watches at a combined cost of $60,000, a personal driver for $8,000 a month and two purebred dogs that cost as much as $6,000, according to the prosecution.

She also flew to Miami in 2016 to have breast implants and liposuction done by a surgeon she found on YouTube, prosecutors said.

A federal jury convicted Lundberg of multiple counts of wire fraud in May 2019.

Kennedy was fired from his $175,000-a-year job as manager for Nemera’s Buffalo Grove plant after the fraud was discovered. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in 2018 and agreed to cooperate against Lundberg.

