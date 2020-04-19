For years, Illinois has promised to clear a backlog of rape kits. So why are victims still waiting?

Her bloodstained clothes. A necklace. Her DNA.
Lisette thinks about everything taken from her the night she says she was assaulted. She wonders where it all is. She pictures the evidence box on a shelf, in a warehouse, deteriorating.
“It’s just going to sit there and rot,” said Lisette, 40, who asked that her first name only be used because she is a sexual assault survivor.
The evidence was collected in a Chicago emergency room last August, after Lisette said she awoke naked and bloody in her apartment. She believes she was drugged.
A detective told her the wait to get evidence from her rape kit test could be two years.
“I just stared at her and said, ‘What do you mean it’s two years?’”
The rape kit in Lisette’s case is among thousands of pieces of evidence languishing as they await DNA testing in the state of Illinois.
An excruciatingly slow turnaround on evidence processing is not new, but it remains urgently troubling to advocates who say waiting so long compounds trauma and imperils prosecutions as memories fade and victims struggle to move forward.
“We can’t expect victims to do that and to stay engaged in the system,” said Carrie Ward, executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “All everyone wants to do is recapture what was normal,” she added, “and it’s hard to do that if you’re waiting for something to happen.”
The coronavirus pandemic has only increased worry about wait times.
“I’m afraid I’ll never get the results,” Lisette said. “I feel we’re going to be forgotten."
Illinois officials have been promising for years to clear and keep clear a backlog that law enforcement, advocates and lawmakers agree is way too large. Hiring more forensic scientists and utilizing robotics are among efforts to make the process more efficient and transparent.
Illinois governors have allotted funding toward fixing the problem, dating back to 2002, when Gov. George H. Ryan announced funds to “erase” a backlog that had reached nearly 3,000 cases held up at state forensic labs. In 2004, Gov. Rod Blagojevich announced funds to outsource processing. In 2016, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill to boost analyst hiring. In August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker established the Governor’s Task Force on Forensic Science, which met in February and will review evidence processing and provide recommendations by June 1.
The latest effort to streamline a clogged system is tracking rape kits as they move, or don’t move, through evidence processing.
Last spring, Illinois State Police announced it would allow victims to track their rape kit online by the end of 2019. But a year later, the online tracking system still isn’t ready. Officials say they are legally mandated to have it in place by Aug. 16.
Meanwhile, advocates still tell survivors to expect a wait time as long as two years.
At a January Illinois Senate Public Health Committee hearing, Illinois State Police officials said they want to analyze DNA evidence within six months, which ISP Director Brendan Kelly called “an achievable goal.” In February, ISP debuted a website that shows the public the average turnaround times for forensic evidence tested in all cases, including sexual assaults.
“We want to provide accountability and transparency to victims, law enforcement, prosecutors and the general public,” Kelly said in a statement announcing the website. “Addressing the backlog is a top priority.”
The average processing time for DNA evidence is 247 days, and 7,009 assignments await testing, according to ISP data as of March 31. In February, the average wait time was 194 days. ISP noted it has reduced staffing to meet social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the lingering cases as of April 15, according to data provided by ISP, 2,797 sexual assault and abuse assignments had not yet been processed.
Before the pandemic, in order to improve processing, officials hired more forensic scientists. A new facility in Will County is planned, and ISP is piloting a way to speed training for new hires, from 24 months to within a year.
“You certainly want someone to have the knowledge that they need, because they’re doing such intricate work,” said Ward, who testified at the Senate hearing about how delays impact both victims’ recovery and prosecution. “But I can’t help but look at it and think, this is just victims waiting and waiting and waiting.”
Even with new hires -- 22 people who were hired in 2018 are completing training, and 24 began training in early March -- officials say they are still short of the ideal number of analysts necessary to slash the backlog.
Kelly emphasized that officials, too, want to be faster. A 2019 ISP report noted that when evidence languishes, “criminals remain unidentified and able to commit additional crimes, and innocent individuals remain incarcerated as they await forensic results which could clear them.”
Challenges remain. Some cases are prioritized, which can push others back. A lack of staffers means sometimes forensic scientists fill the roles of clerical staff -- answering phones instead of testing evidence. Outsourcing projects requires work of its own; analysts still must prepare evidence for shipment and assess it when it’s returned. For each assignment processed, new ones arrive.
“That’s the constant struggle, that’s the constant battle,” Kelly said. “The number coming in versus the number being completed.”
ISP continues to process evidence during the pandemic, said state police Sgt. Delila Garcia.
“Labs are open, and (we) have staffed all sections and labs with social distancing measures in mind,” she said. “Cases are triaged based on the public safety priorities of the prosecutors and the courts.”
State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt asked state officials what it will take to fix a stubborn backlog. At the Senate hearing in January, she noted the same families attended hearings because they were still, one year later, awaiting information on loved ones’ cases.
“As a result, we walk among murderers,” she said. “We know we’re walking among murderers.”
Eight months after Lisette’s night in the emergency room, where for hours she endured the intrusive evidence collection process in hopes of seeking justice, she feels stalled. She can’t track her rape kit. After researching how other states work through backlogs, she doesn’t understand why Illinois hasn’t figured it out.
She was so perplexed by how Illinois could be so behind that she sent a letter to police outlining frustrations with her case. Hospital records recount her injuries, and she asked why police were not pushing forward with a case against someone who might be hurting other women.
“It’s mind-boggling,” she said.
She was told that before anything can move forward, they must wait for the evidence to be processed. Chicago Police Department spokesman Luis Agostini confirmed the case is suspended until results are received. The spokesman said DNA results can make the difference between a solved and unsolved case, especially in sexual assault crimes.
In the meantime, Lisette started boxing. The first time she met with her coach, she bruised her foot kicking the bag while picturing the face of the man in her apartment that August night. She thinks about the more than 2,000 pieces of evidence submitted after reported sexual assaults, waiting, somewhere.
If she knew her evidence would be in limbo for so long, she said, she still wouldn’t change walking into the emergency room that night.
"I still would have, for peace of mind,” she said. “I know a lot of women I’ve spoken to would say no.”
