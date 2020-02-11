Former carnival worker, living in Mattoon, sentenced to prison for failing to register as sex offender

URBANA — A former carnival worker who was living in Mattoon has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for failing to update his sex offender registration.
Dallas Eugene Clement, 58, was sentenced Monday in federal court. The terms of his sentence also includes 10 years of supervised release upon his release from prison.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, Clement has several Louisiana convictions for sex crimes and was required to update his sex offender registration.
You have free articles remaining.
Clement pleaded guilty in August to failing to update his sex offender registration after he left Westlake, La., in 2015 to work and travel with a carnival company. The news release stated that Clement traveled with the carnival company through Texas, North Dakota, Tennessee, and along the Mexican border and in the off-season lived with another carnival worker in Mattoon.
U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrested Clement in March in Streator, Ill., where he told deputies he planned to live with his daughter and five children under the age of ten.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 10 infamous Central Illinois crimes
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66