Former federal prosecutors and ex-FBI boss say Trump sent wrong message with Blagojevich decision

Amid the clatter over the news Rod Blagojevich would be released from prison years early, the former feds who first put him behind bars were quick to remind the public: The ex-governor is, and will remain, a felon.

He tried to shake down the CEO of a children’s hospital, he attempted to sell a U.S. Senate seat, he put the squeeze on a racetrack, and he lied to the FBI. And while President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted Blagojevich’s sentence, those convictions remain intact, four former federal prosecutors wrote in a statement they made public in the wake of Trump’s move.

“That has to be the case in America: a justice system must hold public officials accountable for corruption,” reads the statement from Reid Schar, Chris Niewoehner, Carrie Hamilton and ex-U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009, then convicted in 2011 on myriad corruption charges, including shopping Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat and attempting to extort officials from the racing industry and even a children’s hospital.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison -- a term that remained intact even as his family argued for leniency at a resentencing hearing in 2016.