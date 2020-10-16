Former security guard sues sex 'predator hunters' for defamation in Randolph County

Predator-hunting groups can be found all over the country. Some were inspired by "To Catch a Predator," a reality TV series that was part of NBC's "Dateline" from 2004 to 2007. Police were involved in most of its episodes.

KTS members communicate with suspected pedophiles on the internet and sometimes lure the adult men to locations in Illinois and Missouri under the pretense that they are minor girls willing to meet and presumably have sex.

Then KTS members show up at the locations, confront suspects, videotape confrontations and post videos on Facebook or YouTube. The idea is to shame and perhaps scare the adult men into stopping their activities, as KTS has no legal authority to arrest them.

As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 150 followers had offered support on the KTS: Stop Sexual Assault Facebook page in response to news of the Randolph County lawsuit. Some suggested legal strategies or reported that they had donated money. Others called for protests at Swanson's court appearances.

"With the mission y'all have I would think you should be able to find an amazing lawyer pro bono because who doesn't want these monsters called out?" one commenter wrote.