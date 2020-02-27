Got $100? Get a personalized greeting from Rod Blagojevich.
Got $100? Get a personalized greeting from Rod Blagojevich.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich shakes hands with a supporter as he arrives home in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after his release from Colorado prison late Tuesday. Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption. 

 PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

For a mere $100 on Thursday, patrons of the online video service Cameo could get a personalized workday, anniversary or motivational shoutout from disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich’s initial rate for a Cameo video was $40 Thursday morning but increased to $100 for a single video by midafternoon and could go higher.

Brandon Kazimer, a representative with Cameo, confirmed that Blagojevich started the page on Thursday but did not yet know the exact number of patrons who have purchased a message. The digital service offers strangers personalized videos from celebrities and others.

Blagojevich’s 14-year federal prison sentence was commuted Feb. 18 by President Donald Trump, 11 years after the Illinois legislature removed Blagojevich from office following an arrest by federal agents on corruption charges.

Kazimer said politicians have joined the platform in growing numbers, calling it an “increasing phenomenon” among political figures.

“Sean Spicer is on Cameo, Tomi Lahren in on Cameo. Right down the line, Republicans and Democrats have both joined Cameo,” he said.

A video from former White House spokesman Spicer will set a viewer back $199. Greetings from conservative commentator Lahren come at $80 each.

Blagojevich has not shied from the limelight in the week since he has been released from prison. On his first full day of freedom, he spoke to reporters who gathered outside his home about redefining his legacy, thanking Trump for commuting his sentence. He later gave his first on-air interview following prison to WFLD-Ch. 32 and has done other TV interviews since.

A representative for Blagojevich was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

