Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggests ‘defund the police’ is a messaging obstacle to get police reforms

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday called the rallying cry to defund the police “a poor use of words to describe what many people really want.”
President Donald Trump has seized on the phrase protesters are using in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. The Democratic governor suggested a reframing of the concept to better connect with the public.
“It’s change,” Pritzker said. “They want fundamental change in the way that police operate.”
The governor also said his office is “looking hard” at the possibility of state licensing for police officers, an idea that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul suggested in an interview last week with WBEZ-FM 91.5.
“You have to think about, what are the methods by which people can be disciplined if they’re not going to get disciplined by their own police departments, if the investigations are taking place by a police department that may not want to hold some of their officers accountable for the kind of behavior that I think we would all find reprehensible?” said Pritzker at a news conference to announce steps the Illinois Department of Insurance is taking to assist businesses filing claims over damaged sustained amid the fallout over Floyd’s death.
The governor said that while “the vast majority of police want to do the right thing,” “there is nevertheless racism that lives within the body of of these organizations, of institutions like police departments, and so it’s very important, in particular, for us to weed that out, for us to demand accountability.”
Requiring police officers to be licensed by the state, much like barbers or nurses, is one of several possible ways to increase accountability, Pritzker said.
“It’s a way to take it into an independent realm and away from a specific local police department and perhaps have a more independent body look at the problems that a police officer has brought to their job,” he said.
Pritzker said his administration will work with members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and “others who are allies” on a package of police and criminal justice reform measures. Early this year, the governor laid out an agenda that included phasing out cash bail and diverting low-level drug offenders to substance abuse treatment, but those issues never took off in the General Assembly’s pandemic-shortened spring session.
A handful of members in the House Black Caucus have called for a special session to address police accountability and other issues brought into sharper focus by Floyd’s death, but legislative leaders have been noncommittal. Pritzker has been reluctant to use his authority to call lawmakers back to Springfield, preferring to leave the decision in the hands of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago and Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park.
As for calls to defund police departments, Pritzker said what advocates really want is to shift resources to other priorities and to avoid police interactions altogether in many situations, such as when dealing with people who are mentally ill.
“That’s one example of what people mean when they use those words,” he said. “I would not use those words to describe what they’re actually talking about.”
One prominent member of the Black Caucus invoked the defunding phrase earlier Monday in calling for police reform in Chicago.
“This police system in Chicago and in the country is beyond repair, and so it’s absolutely within reason for people to say that we should tear this system down and start over,” Democratic state Rep. LaShawn Ford of Chicago, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, said during a news conference outside police headquarters.
Meanwhile, Pritzker on Monday announced that the state is urging insurance companies to expedite claims from businesses that were damaged in looting and other unrest in the days following the May 25 killing of Floyd, who was African American, by a white police officer.
The state’s insurance department issued a bulletin instructing state-regulated insurers to place a moratorium on policy cancellations and non-renewals for affected policyholders for 60 days and to “err on the side of the policyholder when paying claims as a result of riots, civil commotion or vandalism” to customers who weren’t able to pay their full premiums following Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
Damage from looters was a second blow for many businesses that were just beginning to reopen after being closed by Pritzker’s order, which was aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.
State public health officials on Monday announced 658 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily total since March 30, when 460 cases were reported. Officials have said figures tend to be lower following the weekend, when labs report fewer results. There were results from 16,099 tests in the previous 24 hours, officials said, compared with 21,155 tests reported Saturday for the previous 24 hours.
In addition to the new known cases of the coronavirus reported Monday, the state also announced 23 more fatalities, bringing the confirmed death toll to 5,924 statewide since the pandemic began. In all, there have been 128,415 confirmed cases across all but one of Illinois’ 102 counties.
