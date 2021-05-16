He helped free 15 innocent people in Illinois from prison. Now he's focused on family.

"This guy absolutely stole my heart," Hanlon said. "He's been out of prison for a long time and his case doesn't meet our criteria, but his message is so inspiring that it's a great story for the IIP to tell."

"The passion John has for people who have suffered these kinds of injustices is incredible," Golden added.

Hanlon worked three different stints with the State Appellate Defender, including the Supreme Court unit, where he worked with capital cases under deputy defender Charles Schiedel.

"Working with and for Chuck Schiedel was a life-enhancing experience," Hanlon said. "He's one of the most brilliant, caring people that I could ever have that good fortune with. OSAD was a one-in-a-million agency with great people, great missions."

Hanlon said he still marvels at the advancement of science and evidence in the field since he started.

"In 1983, as a young lawyer, if I was told a case involved a confession, I thought he's guilty," Hanlon said. "Case over. If it involves an eyewitness, oh he's guilty. Case over. Blood match? He's guilty. Case over.