Here's what to know about using legal marijuana in Illinois starting on New Year's Day.

What about my boss? Can my employer keep me from smoking weed?

It's up to your employer. According to the new law, employers can maintain a zero drug tolerance workplace, so you still can be drug tested and possibly be fired, depending on your job. Also, landlords aren't required to allow tenants to possess or consume cannabis products on their property.

How much will I pay in taxes when I buy legal marijuana?

Any marijuana with 35% or lower THC will be taxed at 10% of the purchase price. Anything above 35% THC, will be taxed at 25%. A cannabis-infused product will be taxed at 20% of the purchase price. There may be additional local taxes, depending on where you buy your marijuana.

Will there be more dispensaries? How many?

Initially, the state's 55 medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreational marijuana. They will also be able to open up a second location, according to bill sponsor state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago.

By this summer, there could be 75 additional dispensaries in Illinois . According to the legislation, up to four of those dispensaries could be in the metro-east; the Carbondale-Marion area will have one, and non-metropolitan areas in Southern Illinois will have up to two.