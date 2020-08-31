Illinois Abraham Lincoln impersonator accused of disseminating child pornography

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Freeport man who has spent decades performing as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator was arrested Friday on charges related to disseminating a child pornography video, according to officials.

Authorities also charged George Buss, 63, of Freeport, with patronizing a prostitute following a six-month investigation that began in February, according to a police news release. Buss, who police said was arrested at his home, had been scheduled to be part of annual reenactment of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debate in Freeport that had been set for Saturday, according to an event organizer.

Tyler Dotson, 22, was charged in the same investigation with two separate counts of disseminating a child pornography video and prostitution, according to police.

Buss was ordered held on $200,000 bond and was being held Monday in the Stephenson County Jail, according to jail records. He appeared in court Monday and was set to appear in court again Sept. 10, according to court records.

“The crimes George Buss stands accused of are heinous,” state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said in a statement.