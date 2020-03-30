Illinois child welfare agency scrambles to protect workers as it braces for spike in child abuse reports

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ child welfare agency is undertaking a rapid, extensive revamping of how it responds to abuse reports, both to safeguard frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak and to prepare for a potential surge in hotline calls about children isolated with abusive adults.
More than a week ago, on March 22, the Department of Children and Family Services emptied out its crowded hotline call center in Springfield that employed 100 people. Workers were issued laptops and equipped to work from their homes, and no calls were dropped, according to an agency official, outside monitors and Chicago Tribune interviews with 12 hotline call-takers and child protective investigators.
“We were blown away by how well it worked,” said Lori Oelrich, a midnight shift hotline operator who started handling abuse and neglect reports from her home. “The sound was clear and they could hear me, I could hear them. It was like, OK, this works!”
But first-response investigators say the agency has struggled to give them disposable gloves, masks and other protective gear while they hustle from home to hospital to examine abused youth and interview witnesses, and then return to their own homes and families.
“I understand there are no good answers for this, but we are not prepared,” said one investigator who requested anonymity to express her concerns about work conditions. “We are exposing our own kids and our parents.”
DCFS spokesman Jassen Strokosch said the agency delivered 30,000 masks to frontline workers last Friday, "and we have another 200,000 coming in Monday, so we are no longer out of masks.” In mid-March, the agency provided 300,000 pairs of gloves to its workers and private agency contractors, enough for a 40-day supply for every individual, he added.
Agency investigators are still mandated to physically view every child who has been the subject of an abuse report within 24 hours, according to internal agency directives reviewed by the Tribune. Before entering homes, DCFS investigators now screen families using an interview protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, records and interviews show.
Hundreds of Illinois foster children remain in residential treatment facilities or group homes, including dozens sent out-of-state. These juvenile wards typically have the most serious and complex medical and mental health needs, and their safety is paramount because the highly contagious virus can spread quickly in the communal settings where workers come and go.
DCFS said its monitors are completing scheduled in-person contacts to ensure the safety of those children and transitioning to videoconferencing. Travel has been restricted to out-of-state facilities, where caseworkers are relying on video contacts.
The agency has suspended in-person visits between siblings and relatives who are in separate homes, and is using videoconferences and phone calls to connect foster children with their extended families.
"Every part of our operation is doing something different because of this,” DCFS spokesman Strokosch said. “Every aspect of what we do is being touched.”
One DCFS investigator is being quarantined as a precaution after visiting a home where the foster mother subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the Tribune has learned. That worker was in the home to check on children after the foster mother was hospitalized for an unrelated heart condition. While hospitalized, the foster mother tested positive.
The worker declined to comment in a brief telephone interview. A DCFS official, who insisted on anonymity because of medical privacy restrictions, said “we retrospectively learned after the fact that a family member tested positive. I don’t know how you can avoid situations like that.”
Meanwhile, hotline call-takers and child protective investigators say they are concerned about the sharp drop in calls after children were kept from school personnel, extended families and others who might report signs of violence or serious neglect.
“The calls dropped. That doesn’t mean the abuse has stopped,” said hotline call-taker Cesareo Lopez. “The kids, I am concerned about them.”
Preliminary DCFS data shows the number of hotline calls plummeted from an average of more than 6,000 calls per week to only 3,400 in the week ending March 22, and then just 2,600 calls during the next week ending Sunday. Illinois children have been held out of school since March 17.
“It doesn’t mean that the abuse has stopped. It means that we are not hearing about it and our mandated reporters are not seeing it, and that petrifies me,” hotline call-taker Jessica Jenner told the Tribune. “We have conversations among ourselves about how it is scary that we don’t have people with eyes on our kids, because we know that the abuse hasn’t miraculously stopped. We just don’t know about it yet.”
Similar drops are recorded every summer because school personnel often are first to spot bruises or cuts, or report a child's outcries, DCFS workers say. Mandated reports from school and social services personnel account for 57% of the hotline's call volume, records show.
Chicago police data shows the department’s child abuse reports also dropped by about half in the week ending March 21, compared with the average for previous weeks since the beginning of February, a Tribune analysis found. The Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center trimmed down to a skeleton crew as fewer abuse allegations came in, according to center director Char Rivette.
Hotline workers said the public can help by reporting signs of child mistreatment at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).
“There are stresses in the home with kids being isolated with parents, and financial stresses that are occurring because people are losing their jobs. The kids might be isolated with their abusers,” hotline call-taker Domonique Miller told the Tribune.
Past data suggests abuse can increase during economic recessions when adults are under stress, said Dr. Jill Glick, director of Child Advocacy and Protective Services at Comer Children’s Hospital. “Back in the recession of ’08, the number of children with abusive head trauma went up,” she said.
Glick praised DCFS for dispersing hotline call center employees while maintaining the vital statewide phone service, but said she was troubled by reports that some investigators lacked protective gear. Still, Glick said she saw reason for hope during these stressful times.
“People are really trying to collaborate,” she said. “Investigators are sending over reports immediately, and we are getting child abuse cases turned around quickly, instead of in hours or even days. That’s been a positive spin from this terrible stress. In times of need, people do rise to the occasion.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.