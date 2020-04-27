Illinois GOP leaders want details on inmates released during pandemic

State officials have not been specific on the numbers.

In response to an Associated Press public records request for the names of inmates released because of the pandemic, the department sent a document with all inmates released since March 1. The list of roughly 3,900 inmates doesn’t include the reasons for their release.

Pritzker has granted at least 17 petitions for clemency since mid-March, including for seven inmates convicted of murder, according to the Chicago Tribune. Pritzker's office didn't offer the newspaper information on the governor's reasoning.

The Associated Press left messages Monday for the spokeswomen for Pritzker and the IDOC.

There have been coronavirus outbreaks at the state's correctional facilities. State data show 153 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with the vast majority at Stateville Correction Center in Crest Hill, where there have been 10 deaths. Overall, 147 corrections employees have also tested positive, with 74 at Stateville.