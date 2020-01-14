Illinois group asks U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider abortion protections

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois anti-abortion advocacy group argues the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision legalizing the procedure is outdated and “out of step with modern science.”

The Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, filed a brief last week on behalf of Illinois Right to Life in the highest court’s first abortion-related case in years.

It challenges whether a Louisiana law mandating doctors who perform the procedure have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals is “unduly burdensome.” The Society’s filing is technically in support of the Louisiana law, but its focus is on the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 ruling.

Roe v. Wade should be revisited, according to the brief, because its three major tenets are no longer applicable: pregnant women and mothers do not face “substantial social burdens” as they once did; the scientific community agrees life begins at conception; and 38 states now have some version of a fetal homicide law.

Together, those assertions are enough for the highest court to reassess whether fetuses qualify as “persons” under the law and can be granted the protection of the 14th Amendment, Thomas Olp, the Society’s vice president and senior counsel, said.

